South Carolina baker competes on Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge

If you’re ready to get into the holiday baking spirit, check out the Food Network this weekend and cheer on a local baker.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Selena Dennis is the owner of Embellished Dough, a bakery in Columbia. Born out of curiosity of wanting to learn how to make custom sugar cookies, Dennis founded the company in 2018 and taught herself how to make the delicious treats.

“I didn't initially start out to create a business,” said Dennis. “I began sharing my work online and friends began asking if I was taking orders and it quickly turned into a business.”

That business has taken off and Dennis' cookies have garnered the attention of Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge competition. She and her husband will be one of four teams competing for prizes on the show that debuts Sunday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. with hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson.

On Friday, Dennis stopped by News19 This Morning to discuss the competition and the idea for her business. It was her husband, Antaivs Dennis who came up with the name Embellished Dough.

“Embellished means to make (something) more attractive by the addition of decorative details or features,” said Dennis. “That’s what I try to do with every order I create.”