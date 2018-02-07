An Upstate man has been arrested after making threats against a South Carolina State Representative, according to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Ian Nix, 30, is accused of sending a threatening message through Facebook Messenger on June 1 to Spartanburg representative Steve Long.

According to SLED officials, Nix challenged Long to a fight and called him a 'dead man' -- among other things -- in a profanity-laced message.

Nix admitted to sending the message, calling himself an 'outlaw revolutionary,' officials say.

He is now in the Spartanburg County jail.

