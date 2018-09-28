Washington, DC (WLTX) - Senator Lindsey Graham was fired up following the testimony of Brett Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Ford.

Ford accused the supreme court nominee of sexually assaulting her while at a 1980's high school gathering.

Ford took questions from the Senate Judiciary committee during Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.

Senator Graham spoke to reporters after her testimony, explaining that he didn't believe she gave a credible accusation.

"I didn't find her allegations to be corroborated against Mr. Kavanaugh," says Sen. Graham, R-South Carolina. "I don't doubt something happened to her, but she is saying that it's Brett Kavanaugh, but she can't tell me the house, can't tell me the month of the year."

As Senator Graham was walking towards the elevators after speaking with reporters, DC activist Robyn Swirling approached him. She explained that she was raped 13 years ago, but couldn't remember the exact date.

Swirling asked the senator if he would believe her.

He replied saying "I'm sorry, you needed to call the cops."

News 19 reached out to Swirling about the brief exchange that was caught on camera.

"I heard him say that because she couldn't recall the exact date and location of her assault that it made her less credible and I found that extremely offensive and troublesome," says Swirling because I think that's a really common occurrence for assault survivors."

When asked if she was surprised by the senator's comments to her, she said no.

News 19 also reached out to Senator Graham's office for an explanation of his comment to Swirling. His office simply confirmed the original comment, that Senator Graham said "I'm sorry, you needed to go to the cops."

The Senate Judiciary committee is expected to take a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation on Friday.

