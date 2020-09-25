"Wear a mask." Sen. Katrina Shealy speaks about her fight with COVID-19

Lexington State Senator Katrina Shealy posted on Facebook that her husband and her tested positive for COVID19.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Earlier this week, Lexington County State Senator Katrina Shealy posted to Facebook that she would not be in session at the State House because she was not feeling well.

She later posted an update, saying she and her husband had tested positive for COVID19.

“I feel a little better today and I'm going to keep treading on. We're going to get better, we're going to get through this," Sen. Shealy told News 19 Friday.

“I know that there's a lot of people out there that don't think it's a real virus. It is a real virus," Sen. Shealy continues. "I mean, you know, if you want to call it a type of flu, whatever you want to call it, it is real. You get it from somewhere just like you get the flu. I think people should take precautions. You don't want to spread it.”

The senator says she started feeling bad last week and decided not to attend session at the State House.

“When I started feeling bad just with a cold, I decided I wasn’t going to the State House," Sen. Shealy recalls. "I mean, we’re around a lot of people, and we’re in close contact with a lot of people. In the statehouse, especially in the senate, a lot of us are older. And you know, the disease is worse for older people, so I wanted to make sure that I didn’t spread if I had anything, even a cold is bad.”

Her main message since contracting the virus: If you feel sick, just stay home.

“It's like the governor's been saying all along -- wash your hands, do all the things, but if you think you're sick, don't go around other people. I think that's one thing. Just stay away from other people if you think you're sick. Because I think it spreads pretty easy. I think ... wear a mask. There's a lot of people that don't like to wear a mask. If you don't want to wear it for yourself, wear it for other people.”

While the senator has had many symptoms herself, like head and chest congestion, upset stomach and extreme fatigue, she says her husband has only lost his appetite.