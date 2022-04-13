Senate budget writers make progress on state's $14B spending plan

This week budget writers will continue working on how to pay for $2 billion in proposed income tax cuts and rebates.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While most Lawmakers enjoy their Easter break, Senate budget writers are working on the state's $14 billion spending plan

At a Senate Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, Senators adopted a plan to raise teachers minimum salary from $36,000 to $38,000. The House's version of the budget gives teachers minimum salary a $4,000 bump.

“Every school district in South Carolina under this plan receives more money than they received last year,” said Sen. Sean Bennett of Dorchester County.

The Senate's plan also requires more transparency in how school districts spend their money. Under their plan, every school district must use a data dashboard outlining expenses. They'll also have to use an auditing firm from a State-approved list of auditors.

While many lawmakers are on Easter Break, the Senate Finance committee is working on the state’s $14 Billion spending plan. Right now Senator Fanning its proposing an amendment to give every teacher a $2,500 raise. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/wUPecfqOrq — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) April 13, 2022

During the meeting Sen. Mike Fanning of Fairfield County proposed giving every teacher a $2,500 raise, citing the state's record teacher shortage.

“If there was ever a year to give as much money as we can to teachers, this is the year," said Sen. Mike Fanning of Fairfield County.

Several senators including Sen. Bennet quickly tabled Fanning's proposal, arguing it won't solve the the problem.

“All this does is pay the 56,000 [teachers] that we have a little more money, it doesn’t do anything to recruit teachers,” said Bennett. According to Bennett, the Senate's plan would fund nearly 70,000 teachers.

This week budget writers will continue working on how to pay for $2 billion in proposed income tax cuts and rebates.

Once the finance committee passes the budget, it moves to the full Senate floor for debate.