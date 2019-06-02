COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senators say they are confident a plan to fix the state's education system will be resolved this legislative session.

Members of a Senate education subcommittee met Wednesday for the first time to discuss their version of comprehensive legislation to change K-12 and higher education. Sen. Greg Hembree of North Myrtle Beach said the proposed legislation by House Speaker Jay Lucas is about modernizing the state's existing system and not reforming it.

The bill would set the minimum salary of first-time teachers at $35,000. It would also consolidate poorly performing school and eliminate three assessments for elementary age students.

Hembree said he wants to conclude discussions on the bill by March and plans on hosting four public meetings across the state to hear from educators, students and teachers.