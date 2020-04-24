LEXINGTON, S.C. — Senior Resources will extend their free meals for seniors into Lexington, Clarendon and Anderson counties as part of our Emergency Senior Nutrition Program starting the week of April 26.

This extension, in partnership with Southern Way Catering, will provide over 120,000 meals to senior citizens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Senior Resources, this will be part of a six-week initiative that will provide five free meals on a weekly basis to any senior citizen in these counties.Senior Resources’ will also expand free meals for Richland County senior citizens through the end of May.

Senior Resources along with Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, Clarendon Council on Aging, and Meals on Wheels Anderson will coordinate these efforts together to provide these life-saving nutritious meals during this time of uncertainty to our most vulnerable population.

“Even as the economy begins to re-open, senior citizens remain among the most at-risk for serious COVID-19 complications and are urged to continue social distancing practices,” said Andrew Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources. “These meals are keeping seniors safe and healthy. Senior Resources is excited to extend our emergency meal services for additional weeks in Richland County and to help other counties around the state implement expanded senior nutrition services.”

If you are a senior citizen or a caregiver of a senior citizen residing in one of these counties, please visit the following websites for specific drive-thru meal pick-up information.

Anderson County: Meals on Wheels Anderson

Lexington County: Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission

Clarendon County: Clarendon Council on Aging

Senior Resources’ website will continue to serve as the information source for Richland County senior citizens.

In order to receive free meals, you must:

Be a senior citizen (60+) or a caregiver taking a meal to a senior citizen.

Reside in that county

Show a state issued id and provide a name, address and phone number at pick-up.

If you are picking up a meal for a senior resident, please have their ID with you. Only two meal packs are allowed per car (10 individual meals).

Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.

To contribute a monetary donation to Senior Resources' COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund located on their website, send in a donation through their Text to Give campaign (text "HELP4SENIORS" to 443-21), or mail in a donation and mark it for the disaster relief fund.