Calhoun Council on Aging distributing free farmers market vouchers to seniors

South Carolina Department of Social Services says residents age 60 and over may qualify for discounted purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — As part of the Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program, eligible seniors will receive $25 in the form of five checks split up into five dollars each.

This money could be used to get fresh produce from local farmers. In rural counties like Calhoun, the council on aging says this is a program that could be helpful to many local seniors.

“Since the seniors know where we’re located, they know that they can come here, and use them. So I just think it’s important that we have, of course the local farmers, so we’re supporting our local community through that as well," said Director of Calhoun County Council on Aging Jill Truesdale.

Seniors must be at least 60 years old have yearly income of about $23,000 or less. They will have to apply in person and will get approved for a voucher on the spot.

Calhoun seniors can apply in person at the Calhoun Council on Aging starting Monday.

Vouchers are first come, first served.