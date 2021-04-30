Program helps low-income seniors get fresh produce while supporting SC farmers

Eligible seniors receive five $5 checks to spend at authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is returning this year in an effort to make fresh produce available to low-income seniors while also supporting South Carolina farmers.

Here's how the program works.

Eligible seniors receive five $5 checks to spend at authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be aged 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for 2 people), and have a valid driver’s license, or state-issued ID.

To apply, visit the DSS website and complete an online application between May 1st and June 1st.

Proof of identity (valid Driver’s License or State Issued Identification Card) must be shown in order to pick up SFMNP checks.

Seniors who have been confirmed to receive SFMNP vouchers may select an authorized representative to pick up their vouchers for them. The authorized representative must present their ID, applicant’s ID, and confirmation number.