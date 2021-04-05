SC State University mourns longtime professor

Leon Myers died on April 28th due to an illness.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is still mourning the loss of a longtime professor Leon Myers. News 19 spoke with a longtime friend, who says Myers leaves behind a lasting legacy.

"I got a text message from one of my fraternity brothers," said Hamilton Grant. "Shortly after that, I started getting more text messages."

It's was a text message Grant says he'll never forget. He is mourning the loss of his former South Carolina State University math professor and mentor, Leon Myers.

"Mr. Myers made you appreciate who you were," explained Grant. "He also made you remember that you are at SC State to represent yourself, and part of that was shown by tough love that only Mr. Myers could do."

SC State announced Myers passed away on April 28th from an illness. He spent 50 years as a mathematics professor at SC State and served as a football game day press box crew member for more than forty years. In 2016, the athletics department inducted Myers into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions.

"Thank you for all that you have done," expressed Grant. "Thank you for those tough moments, moments of love, and the brotherly love within the Omega Psi Phi Chapter. I appreciate the wisdom and nuggets you shared with us. We are extremely grateful for what you have done for us. We will pick up the baton of the legacy you left and build from there."