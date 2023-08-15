Services announced for Senator John Scott

A memorial service for Scott will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 19, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road on Atlas Road in in Columbia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Visitation is set for Friday, August 18, from 6-7 pm, at Leevy's Funeral Home on Taylor Street in Columbia.

A memorial service for Scott will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 19, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road on Atlas Road in in Columbia.

Following the memorial service, interment will take place at Memorial Gardens of Columbia on Wilson Boulevard in Columbia.

A reception will be held at Bible Way Church immediately following interment.

In addition to family and friends who loved him, Scott also leaves behind a lifetime of legacy, impact, and legislation.

Scott served 18 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives before moving to the state Senate in 2009.

"Senator Scott's legacy will forever be etched in the history of South Carolina," Senator Brad Hutto, Minority Caucus Leader for the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus, said in the statement.

Lawmakers he worked alongside, and some community members say his efforts led to change for the people of South Carolina. From education to rural equity, his colleagues said Senator John Scott was often at the senate podium to lend his community's voice to issues that mattered during legislative sessions for over 30 years.