LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Several fires popped up in Lexington County Wednesday afternoon, but officials say they are under control.

The fires are reportedly affecting about 4-5 acres of land near the intersection of Old Orange and Platt Springs roads.

Lexington County Fire Services and the Forestry Commission are currently on the scene and have the fires contained, according to a tweet by Lexington County.

Smoke can be expected in the area for the rest of the day, and into tonight.