Some restaurants operating at 100% capacity, others choosing to stay at half

The governor lifted a rule put in place for the coronavirus that limited indoor capacity to 50 percent last Friday.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been one week since Governor Henry McMaster lifted the restriction that had restaurants operating at only 50%. Now, they can operated at 100% capacity.

Kristiana McGill is the manager of O'Hara's Public House in Lexington. She said she was excited when the order was lifted.

"I think it's still a little too early to tell, Kristiana McGill said. "It's only been a week, so I think once everything calms down that's when we'll start getting back to what we are used to."

After McMaster gave restaurants the clear to open up to 100 % capacity, several places have taken advantage.

"Our lunches have picked up a little bit and I realize a lot more people are more willing to come back out now that we're allowed to have 100% occupancy," McGill said.

McGill isn't the only one who was excited to seat all their tables once again.

"I think we all were like, yes this is happening now, so we we're very excited," Casi Sawyer said.

Casi Sawyer is the manger of Café Strudel in West Columbia and she said they have still been busy, but are ready to be able to serve more customers.

"The little things we're still trying to figure out exactly what we can do and what we're not allowed to do, but for the most part it's starting to feel a bit more back to normal," Sawyer said.

Meanwhile, other restaurants are continuing to operate at half capacity.

Pete Manos, the owner of Zesto in West Columbia, said he still isn't ready to fully open the dining area.

"We'll look and see and look around, but we don't want to jump the gun and we want to be very cautious in the way we handle it, and you know we look at numbers too and we just want to get on the good side of this thing," Manos said.