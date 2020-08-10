Several Richland One football games rescheduled due to COVID-19

According to the district, the issues are related to members of the opposing teams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several Richland One high school football games have been postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The revised schedule is listed below:

Dreher vs. Westwood (JV), Rescheduled October 29

Dreher vs. Westwood (varsity), Rescheduled October 30

Lower Richland vs. Mid-Carolina, Rescheduled November 5

Columbia High vs. Batesburg-Leesville, Postponed TBA

Eau Claire vs. Newberry, Postponed TBA

W.J. Keenan vs. Mid-Carolina at Mid-Carolina, Postponed TBA