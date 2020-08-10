x
Several Richland One football games rescheduled due to COVID-19

Credit: Pixabay

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several Richland One high school football games have been postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19. 

According to the district, the issues are related to members of the opposing teams.

The revised schedule is listed below:

  • Dreher vs. Westwood (JV), Rescheduled October 29
  • Dreher vs. Westwood (varsity), Rescheduled October 30
  • Lower Richland vs. Mid-Carolina, Rescheduled November 5
  • Columbia High vs. Batesburg-Leesville, Postponed TBA
  • Eau Claire vs. Newberry, Postponed TBA
  • W.J. Keenan vs. Mid-Carolina at Mid-Carolina, Postponed TBA 

This decision follows Newberry High postponing two games due to Coronavirus concerns. 

