Several Richland One football games rescheduled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several Richland One high school football games have been postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
According to the district, the issues are related to members of the opposing teams.
The revised schedule is listed below:
- Dreher vs. Westwood (JV), Rescheduled October 29
- Dreher vs. Westwood (varsity), Rescheduled October 30
- Lower Richland vs. Mid-Carolina, Rescheduled November 5
- Columbia High vs. Batesburg-Leesville, Postponed TBA
- Eau Claire vs. Newberry, Postponed TBA
- W.J. Keenan vs. Mid-Carolina at Mid-Carolina, Postponed TBA
This decision follows Newberry High postponing two games due to Coronavirus concerns.