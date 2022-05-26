Strong storms, severe weather possible through the early morning in the Midlands

Showers and storms are expected overnight through much of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Midlands as system moving through the area could bring heavy rain and occasionally gusty winds.

The watch is in effect for the following counties until 10 p.m. Thursday: Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield. It also extends north into the Upstate.

The state will be at risk of strong to severe storms through early Friday morning. The rain began moving through the state early Thursday and continued throughout the afternoon.

Most of that precipitation has been center in the western part of the state, but as we move throughout the night, it will shift further east.

The Storm Prediction Center has put a marginal risk of severe weather for most of the Midlands but a slight risk (which is higher) for the eastern Midlands, including Sumter and Clarendon Counties.

As we continue throughout Friday, there will be a risk for showers into the afternoon, but as the day continues, the skies will clear.