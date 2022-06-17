Severe weather leave storm damage behind in Camden

A tree fell onto a home and two cars in Kershaw County along Highway 97.

CAMDEN, S.C. — After a line of severe weather made its way through the Midlands Thursday night, people in Camden spent Friday cleaning up around Lake Wateree.

That included a large tree crushing a home and two cars, spilling out into nearby restaurant Dock 97's parking lot.

Kershaw County's deputy fire chief confirmed no one was injured, but that the roadway was blocked by downed powerlines for about four hours Thursday night.

Camden resident Jodi Maulin's car was crushed from the tree falling.

"I was just inside eating dinner with my sister and the storm hit and someone out back said the tree fell and I came out here and my car was underneath the tree," Maulin said. "I'm very upset, but nobody was hurt."

Pictures Maulin shared with News 19 show the front and back windshields shattered and damage to the hood.

Locals explain this kind of storm aftermath is common throughout the summer months.

"This was a pretty brisk storm," Camden resident Larry Hinson said. "We've noticed that a lot of times when they come from the north, they seem to be a little bit more intense and this one came from the north."

Maulin tells News 19 she'll decide what needs to happen to the car in the next few weeks. In the meantime, she'll be using a rental.