Sewer overflow capped in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sanitary sewer in southeast Columbia was capped Monday evening after overflowing for several hours, according to officials with the City of Columbia.
The overflow happened near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3 p.m.
City officials said the a break in the main gravity sewer line caused the overflow, which appears to have entered the nearby storm drain, which flows to a tributary of Reeder Point Branch.
The overflow was stopped and placed on bypass at 6:44 p.m., according to officials, who say permanent repairs "will be made in the coming days."