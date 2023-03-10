Lexington to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Shamrock Festival

The festival runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023. The Shamrock parade begins at 2 p.m. on Main Street in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It's the talk of the town in Lexington. The Shamrock Festival!

Tent setups, food and drink preparations are all underway for the big celebration this weekend, the weekend before St. Patrick's Day.

"Our first St. Patty's Day was 2019. It was a great starting point, but our second year our restaurant was closed down with everybody else on St. Patrick's Day, so that was a big bummer. And coming through that the last few years we have seen a really nice growth in the celebration both of the Shamrock festival and St. Patrick's Day," Matt O'Hara, owner of O'Hara's said.

O'Hara, the owner of one of the only Irish Pubs in the Lexington area tells News 19 this weekend is a big draw for locals wanting family fun and it's their *uniquely Lexington* celebration.

He expects a crowd of about 1500, so this year he rented the amphitheater for kids activities.

"We're really excited. We think we're about to be really busy because of it. I think it's going to be really good for the town," said Kelsey Vickers, a server at Old Mill Brew Pub, down the street from O'Hara's.

"It's good that they have family things in town and local things and just as long as everybody's responsible. That's the main thing," Teresa Pelinski, Gilbert resident said.

"The parade always brings people from out of town and it's just a fun environment. A lot of people are dressed up," said Kelly Clinger, owner of Old Mill Brew Pub.

Shamrock themed desserts from O'Hara's bakery will go good with a Guinness or green colored beer this weekend.

If you choose the lucky color for beer, 10% of those proceeds will go to help locals at Mission Lexington.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, with the parade starting at 2 p.m. down Main Street in Lexington.