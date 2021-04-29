20-year-old reported missing in Newberry County after car found abandoned

Shaquan Jashar Chandler was last seen around midnight Thursday, April 29

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Shaquan Jashar Chandler, 20, was reported missing after last being seen at his residence on Chaplin Park Drive, in Newberry, around midnight Thursday, April 29.

Chandler's vehicle was found parked and unattended approximately 3 miles away, at Waites Snack Bar at the intersection of Hwy 176 and Livingston Road in Pomeria.

Chandler is described as being 6' tall, weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dress shirt, khaki pants and a blue Columbia vest. He recently had surgery on his right knee and walks with a limp.