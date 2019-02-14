Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Students at a Columbia school got a very special visitor this week: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Crayton Middle School posted pictures on their social media pages Wednesday of the basketball superstar visiting the school. He was there to reward the students for their academic success.

The Hall of Famer is friends with a member of the school's staff, who got the star to stop by and give the kids a surprise.

The students were told they had to do well on standarized tests to get a visit from the big man. They came through, and then he fulfilled his end of the bargain.

He even showed up in a customized mini-bus that he has.

O'Neal made 15 All-Star teams and won 4 NBA titles in a career playing for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat, among others.