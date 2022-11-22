Sharing stories of homelessness in Orangeburg

Resident Bruce Smalls says he's never imagined he would experience homelessness.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — November has been recognized as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in Orangeburg.

The Samaritan House in Orangeburg highlighted the stories of some of its residents who are working toward getting back on their feet.

The Samaritan House helps house the unhoused.

Resident Bruce Smalls says he's never imagined he would experience homelessness. He served on the special needs board in the Upstate.

After becoming ill, he had to step away from work and fell behind on bills.

“I was in a state of depression, it was hard because all my life all I’ve known was to work and now I was put in a position health wise where I couldn’t," he said.

He says he fell on tough times and that led him to The Samaritan House.

“One thing people don’t realize is a state of homelessness puts you in a position where you question everything about yourself, you start to doubt yourself," he said.

He says since being at the home, he's felt supported and is being connected with resources to help him map out his next steps.

“I hear the saying that your attitude determines your altitude and it’s really helped me to elevate my thinking. It’s helped me to see the kindness of the Orangeburg community.”

Now Smalls says he's exploring different job opportunities presented through the connections he's gained through the Samaritan House.