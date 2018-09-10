Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter is preparing for Hurricane Michael's arrival later this week.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Shaw AFB declared Hurricane Condition (HURCON) 3, meaning that the base is expecting possible destructive winds within the next 48 hours.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the WLTX News19 App

The air base will maintain normal reporting status for airmen through 2 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, at commander discretion, staggered release procedures are authorized in order to properly maintain mission readiness and complete HURCON procedures, and civilian personnel are authorized administrative leave.

The main gate will maintain normal operating hours through the duration of the storm although only mission-essential personnel should report for duty Thursday. Movement on, off, and around the base should be limited during the height of the storm for the safety and security of all personnel.

Emergency services - including fire, ambulance, and security forces - will be maintained during the duration of the storm.

The 20th Medical Group, including the BX Pharmacy, will close Thursday in preparation for the storm.

Also on Thursday, the following facilities will close: Child Development Center, Family Child Care, youth programs, Rickenbackers, Carolina Skies Club, Afterburner Grill, Tee Top Cafe, Weasel Wagon, Carolina Lakes Golf Course, Shaw Lanes Bowling Center, Skeet & Trap Range, Woodland Pool, Wateree Rec Area, Outdoor Recreation, Stratt Education Center, Fitness Center, ITT, McElveen Library, MPF & IDs, Arts & Crafts Center, and A&FRC.

STAY ALERT: Download the WLTX News19 App for breaking news and weather information

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center advised that Michael has winds of near 110 MPH, just below Category 3 status. The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Orangeburg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, and Lee counties in South Carolina. The watch is in effect until Friday morning.

© 2018 WLTX