Bishopville, SC (WLTX) -- A 24-year-old transgender woman from Bishopville was shot and killed in Jacksonville Florida last Sunday. It is Jacksonville's third transgender African-American female to be killed in three months.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Cathalina Christina James, was shot to death at a Jacksonville hotel, according to a report.

Her family is now remembering the daughter they lost.

"Life changing, life changing. heart stopped," Cathalina's father Donald James said after receiving the phone call his daughter was killed.

Her mother had a similar reaction.

"I was like no this can't be true," Cathalina's mother Quenstella James said.

"She always found a way to steal the show," Cathalina's sister Deandra James said. "All eyes was always on Cathalina basically."

Her family described her as outgoing, kind and bold.

"He was point blank, you know, he looked at life for what it was, Donald said. "He loved people and he wanted people to love him and accept him."

Cathalina's father said she touched many lives and was brave for always staying true to who she was.

"He would want people to accept people for who they are, transgendered, gay, whatever you believe in. He wanted other people to be accepted the same way," Donald said.

Cathalina's mother said she loved to travel and that is why she was in Florida at the time of her death.

While the case is under investigation the family just wants answers.

"Closure, that's the biggest thing," Deandra said. "If we could just find out who committed the crime, somebody brought to justice it would be a lot of rest nights. We wouldn't have to go sleepless basically because there is a lot of sleepless nights right now."

The family is holding a vigil Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at JP Holley Funeral Home in their daughter's honor for the public to attend. Her funeral will be Saturday, but the family has requested a private service.

© 2018 WLTX