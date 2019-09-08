SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — As the investigation continues in Sumter to find the body of 5-year-old Neveah Adams the community is also grieving the murder of the little girl’s mother 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. She had recently joined a new church and in a short period of time made an impact.

"Just utter shock," Deacon Stanley Barrett said.

A reaction many in the Sumter community had after the murder of Bradley and then the disappearance of her missing 5-year-old daughter Neveah Adams.

"I met Ms. Bradley on July 28, after the sermon the pastor always opens the doors of the church and she came down with her family to join the church," Bradley said.

Barrett only met Sharee a few weeks before she was killed. In their few conversations he said she was ready to become a new member of the congregation.

“She loved her family she was excited about joining the church and she wanted to be active," Barrett said.

She asked to get involved in bible study and other church activities, while including her children. In her first visit, Barrett was able to meet Neveah.

"She was very active, very friendly," Barrett said. "She was kind of a little busy body, but not in undisciplined way and so was the brother they were just restless kids.”

Barrett said as a community they will get through this together.

“The community just has to heal, not try to solve this problem by themselves but understand there is nothing to big for God," Barrett said. "He will work it out and he's too wise to make a mistake and to just to do any wrong.”

The deacon also said the community has been more willing to get involved for this case and that it has been taken very personally.