"She Sings" concert to benefit local nonprofit Sistercare

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A choral rendition of Pharrell Willam’s 2013 hit “Happy” is just one of the many joyful noises you can expect to hear ringing from Eastminster Presbyterian’s sanctuary Nov. 1st

After a couple of years away due to the pandemic Columbia’s all-female, all-volunteer choir She Sings is performing once again in the capital city.

“In 2018 Lillian Quackenbush, a force in Columbia music for years, called together Paula Wilson, Angela Powers, and me to form She Sings,” director Fredna Lee told News19 at a rehearsal.

Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free, but donations will benefit Sister Care, a non-profit offering shelter and support services for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

“We’re back with a group of women who were eager to sing to help women who needed help,” Lee added.