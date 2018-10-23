Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- After a 3-year-long battle with cancer, Laurin Bank passed away Sunday.

At just 30-years-old, Laurin was no stranger to News 19 viewers, and was featured many times for her strength and love for life. We sat down with her husband to remember Laurin and honor the amazing life she lived.

"We did more in the three in a half years that we were together then most people do in a life time," Laurin's husband Michael Bank said.

Laurin and her husband met at difficult times in both of their lives. At the age of only 26, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but in those hard times she had Michael by her side every step of the way.

"She truly taught me how to love," Michael said. "I didn't believe in unconditional love until I met Laurin."

They both had a love for traveling and lived each day like it was their last, they were always perusing that next adventure.

"She was somebody who believed at living life at a higher level. We wanted to get out and truly live," Michael said. "So many people are kind of almost like zombies and just go through the routine everyday and we always looked for ways to break up that routine."

Even when she was going through treatment, she always kept going. Michael said Laurin always hated the phrase, "someone lost their battle with cancer." She told her husband that, instead, she wants to be remembered as someone who endured her illness with great fortitude.

"She was able to have the strength to have the wedding day she always hoped for. We knew that Laurin didn't have a long time, we thought we would have more time then we did but we took each day and said, hey there's no point in getting mad and angry and worrying about things lets get out and enjoy and live and love," Micheal said.

After the cancer eventually spread to her bones, lungs and liver she started a clinical trial, but she stopped treatment nearly two weeks ago.

"We thought we were going to have a few good months, but unfortunately it didn't work that way but we were so blessed that she felt good up until the very last day," Michael said. "As she got more and more uncomfortable I decided to pick her up and carry her to the bedroom. So I carried her in the bed, laid down next to her and held her hand and about three minutes later I lost her."

On Sunday night, Laurin passed away, but Michael said all their wonderful memories will motivate him to inspire others the way Laurin did as he plans to continue her blog,

"I just cant thank her enough for what she's done for me and made me a better person," Michael said.

A celebration of Laurin's life will be held Thursday, October 25 at 6 p.m. at Tree of Life Congregation. It is located at 6719 North Trenholm Road in Columbia.

