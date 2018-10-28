Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is apologizing for a mounted patrol officer's actions during last Saturday's University of South Carolina football game, calling them 'intimidating' and unnecessary.

Lott spoke Monday about what happened in one of the tailgate lots during the team's contest against Tennessee.

The sheriff says they'd gotten a call from the owner of one of the lots to clear the lot. He says while the call was legitimate, and his officers were right to be there because of some overcrowding concerns, he what they did next was wrong.

"It was how we responded, and how our response looked," Lott said. "It didn't look right, it didn't look good."

The sheriff says the mounted patrol officer pulled out a riot stick, which the sheriff says is standard gear that they have but wasn't needed in this case. Cell phone video obtained taken at the scene showed the officer raising the stick above his head, riding through the crowd, and blowing his whistle.

Lott said the size of the animal could have led to someone getting hit by the horse's legs.

"It was intimidating," Lott said, who was at the game attending as a fan. "I was [getting phone calls] as it was occurring."

There were no injuries or arrests.

Lott said other deputies responded, and Lott is looking at the attitudes they had, and the words that they said. The sheriff said a mounted patrol officer is at every home game, and has been for about 10 years. He said this is the first negative incident involving one of those officers.

"Usually it's a very positive relationship we have with the fans at the game," the sheriff said. "It wasn't positive Saturday night. and we need to have a positive relationship 100 percent of the time."

Lott said he's seen video of the incident and he didn't like what he saw. The review of video footage is continuing.

