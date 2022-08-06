Richland County Sheriff asking for more Narcan after deputy drug exposure

Deputies are typically given Narcan for overdose calls, but now Sheriff Leon Lott believes they need it for deputies responding to drug calls.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy is still recovering after being hospitalized for symptoms of an overdose.

Now, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is asking for more doses of Narcan to help support his deputies and the general public.

"Our deputies are out there every single day administering it to people who are overdosing on drugs" Lott explained. "We need it to save their lives, but we need it too, we need to have our deputies protected."

On Monday, Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a suspicious vehicle pulling behind a closed business on Burnett Drive.

While performing a search of the vehicle, Sheriff Lott says the deputy opened the glove box and was exposed to a white powdery substance which they believe to be fentanyl and meth. This caused the deputy to fade in and out of consciousness.

Even after three doses of Narcan the deputy still struggled to remain conscious and was taken to the hospital.

Lott says his deputies respond to overdose calls weekly, and although they have enough Narcan to save lives, he never thought deputies would have to start using it on themselves too.

"My goal is to give every deputy a dose of Narcan with their uniform and radio for work."

West Columbia Fire Department responds to overdose calls as well. Deputy Chief, Marquis Solomon explained that fire and EMS are usually the first to respond to an overdose. Solomon says they see overdose calls frequently as well.

Deputy Chief Solomon says he believes his staff has what they need for any possible drug exposure.

"We're fortunate enough that we have two ways to administer Narcan. We can do it nasally and intravenously. We can give it to ourselves if need be," Solomon said.

The fire department receives Narcan through the Department of Health and Environmental Control, through a program called ROLL.

We reached out to DHEC to see if they are still filling orders for Narcan and if departments can get more if requested.