COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will address this weekend's protests in Columbia, which saw peaceful demonstrations but also some violence and vandalism.

Lott will make his comments at 1 p.m. WLTX will carry them live.

His remarks come following two days of protests in downtown Columbia that are part of the "I Can't Breathe" demonstrations taking place all over the country. Another protests is scheduled for Monday afternoon as well.

The events Saturday with people marching and protesting peacefully in the streets near the State House and the Vista. But as the afternoon wore on, there were some pockets of violence, with people items being thrown and several people being hurt.

"I dodged rocks, I was there, I dodged a bottle," Sheriff Lott said about what he witnessed.

Police used tear gas to break up some of the events. Things escalated when two Columbia police cars were set on fire and windows were broken at multiple businesses in the Vista.

Richland County deputies say bullets were fired at their officers near the Vista. None of them were hit by gunfire.

Twelve police officers were injured. Investigators are also reviewing hundreds if not thousands of videos of protests given to them and on social media looking to find people who attacked police officers or stole from stores.

That led the city to impose a night curfew. The curfew was lifted Monday morning.

On Sunday there were more protests but they were largely peaceful. The crowd dispersed after the 6 p.m. curfew took effect and police told people to leave.

