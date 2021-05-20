Sheriff Leon Lott named SC Sheriff of the Year

Leon Lott was also named National Sheriff of the Year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says been named the 2021 Sheriff of the Year for the state.

The South Carolina Sheriff's Association picked him for the award. It's the second time he's won it, with the last time being back in 2004.

“During his 24 years in Office, Sheriff Lott’s extraordinary vision and creativity have enhanced the public trust of citizens and belief in legitimacy for his department," the sheriff's association said in a statement. “Sheriff Lott’s life and career have centered on serving others and he is certainly worthy of recognition as Sheriff of the Year.”

“South Carolina is a safer place today because of Sheriff Lott’s strong leadership and collaborative efforts," said Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement.

Back in March, Lott was named National Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriff's Association.

Lott has been sheriff of Richland County since 1997. He's been in law enforcement for over 40 years, working as an investigator in several fields, including narcotics.