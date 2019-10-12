RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A husband and wife couple are being sought by the Richland County Sheriff's department for stealing hundreds of dollars from a person through Facebook.

According to deputies on May 8, 2019, Jonathan Taylor posted a cargo trailer for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The victim transferred $700 dollars to Taylor to buy the trailer. However, Taylor never produced the trailer or refunded the money, and he ultimately blocked the victim on Facebook.

Warrants have been issued for both Jonathan and his wife, Diamond Taylor. Though the transaction took place under his name, the money was deposited into her bank account.

Jonathan Taylor also has outstanding warrants out of North Carolina and Lexington County for similar incidents and for stealing trailers, then selling them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathan and Diamond Taylor is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and receive an award if their tip leads to an arrest.