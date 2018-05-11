Columbia, SC (WLTX) The Richland County Sheriff Department is hoping the community can help find a man accused of car break-in.

According to deputies a man broke into a car on St. Andrews Place court about two weeks ago. During that break-in the thief stole the victim's wallet which contained a debit card. The card was used at the Waffle House on Garners Ferry road.

Surveillance photos from inside the restaurant show the person in possession of the debit card.

If you have any information about this theft or think you can ID the thief you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

