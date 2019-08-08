COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a news conference today to address the arrest of a teen who they say made racist videos and threatened to shoot up Cardinal Newman school.

Lott is scheduled to talk at 2 p.m. News19 will have live coverage online of his remarks.

Deputies say a 16-year-old male student at Cardinal Newman created videos where he used racist language and shot a box of shoes that he pretended was a black person. The videos were eventually discovered by school administrators in July.

He was told by the school on July 15 he was being expelled, but he was allowed to withdraw from the school. On July 17, however, another video came to light that deputies say showed him threatening to 'shoot up the school.' That same day, he was arrested for making the threat.

Multiple guns were also seized from the home.

The news of the arrest, however, didn't come to light until August 2. That was also the day Cardinal Newman sent its first letter home to parents.

Cardinal Newman's principal has since apologized for the delay after hearing from upset parents. Richland County deputies say they didn't give information to the public because the case was "historical, was neutralized with an arrest, and posed no immediate threat to the students of Cardinal Newman."

The school is set to host a forum with parents tonight at 7 p.m.