COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to update the investigation into threats made against Cardinal Newman school.

Lott is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. WLTX will provide live coverage of the event online. His comments come the day before the private school is set to begin the current school year.

Last month, deputies say a 16-year-old male student created videos where he used racist language and shot a box of shoes that he pretended was a black person. The videos were eventually discovered by school administrators in July. Lott said there was no state law which would have allowed them to make an arrest at that time.

RELATED: 'Absolute shame': Sheriff Lott says SC needs hate crime law after Cardinal Newman case

However, on July 17, Richland County deputies were made aware of a communication by the student where he allegedly said he wanted to 'shoot up the school.' Lott would not specify if it was a video, text, or other communication.' He was arrested that day on a charge of making student threats, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. About 20 guns were also seized from his home.

In his last update on the case, back on August 8, Lott said case it was still open. When asked if he was looking into who recorded the videos, or if any adults could be charged, he said "we're still investigating."

Because he's a minor, what's happened legally to the teen who made the threat is unknown. It's also been somewhat confusing as to how he was dismissed from the school. At first, it was reported that he was expelled on July 15. The school later clarified that he was going to be expelled, but was allowed to withdraw. But later still, at a parent forum, Cardinal Newman Principal Robert Loia said the boy's record from the school will now reflect that he was expelled.

RELATED: 'It was a terrorist video': Parents still raising concern after student posts racist, violent video

RELATED: Cardinal Newman apologizes for not telling parents earlier about student threat, arrest

A second Cardinal Newman student was also expelled from the school because of the incident, but it's not clear exactly how that person was connected to what happened.

RELATED: Second Cardinal Newman student expelled over racist videos

Cardinal Newman school told parents they will have added security for the first two weeks when classes resume, and they'll also work with law enforcement to conduct active shooter drills. They also plan to address other concerns, including having diversity training and bringing in guest speakers to address issues of racism and injustice with students.