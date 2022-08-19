8 students hospitalized after school bus overturns in Chesterfield County, officials say

School district officials later confirmed that 24 students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Eight students were taken to the hospital after a school bus overturned on Friday afternoon, Chesterfield County School District officials say.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office first said it was investigating an accident involving a school bus on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road.

School district officials later confirmed that 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Eight of those students were taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. The remaining students were transported by another bus.

The district superintendent, transportation staff, and area principals are working to investigate the accident.

