FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County deputies are searching for a woman who went missing early Monday morning.

Officers say Sherri Michelle Lee, 43, was last seen around 6 a.m. April 20. at North Old Georgetown Road near the town of Coward.

Deputies say Lee may be associated with a 2008 burgundy Honda Accord bearing S.C. license plate QVW172.

Lee is described as a white female standing approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.