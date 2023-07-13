Shiloh/St. John Community Center hosts picnic to recruit senior members

Site manager Louette Cabbaggestalk says the number of seniors engaged in the center declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she's trying to get more involved.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Shiloh-St. John Community Center has been seeing member numbers decline since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now Sumter Senior Services is trying to change that.

On Thursday, the group hosted a community picnic to recruit more seniors and inform them about the resource.

"There is a big need here. It's a big need," site manager Louette Cabbagestalk said.

Cabbagestalk says seniors in the area need the resources she helps provide.

"When they come out then I can have the different agencies to come to them versus them going to the agencies, and for some people that is very hard to do because they don't have transportation, so it is vital that this center stays up and operating," Cabbagestalk shares. "We do a lot of things out here that would make them be more active instead of just saying at home and doing nothing and feeling useless or helpless."

The community center on the outskirts of Sumter County between Turbeville and Lynchburg is a satellite location of Sumter Senior Services, where elderly residents can come to get daily hot meals, non-perishable food items, housing resources, and wellness classes.

On Thursday, volunteers like Fanosha Myers helped pass out food during a community picnic.

"I chose to volunteer because I saw that there was a basic need in this area for a little bit more light, love and laughter, so I thought, why not bring it?" Myers said, smiling.

The picnic attempts to recruit more members since Cabbagestalk says numbers have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic. She believes that's because the elderly were afraid of going in public and catching the illness, and that fear hasn't gone away.

"A lot of elderly people don't want to come out I lost so many of them during COVID and for that reason I dropped tremendously," Cabbagestalk said. "I'm trying to get at least back up to 70 [members] where I was, and it's a little struggle because they're still dealing with the fear factor."

Cabbagestalk says she used to have more than 70 seniors come to the center. Now, however, she regularly serves 25.

"We need more people out here to try and keep it open," senior Nora Hickson said. "I like to get out the house."

Residents like Hickson say they want this center to stay open for the resources and the companionship, which Ruth Goodman says keeps her coming back.

"That's helpful for getting me out of the house cuz some days I won't come out the house if it wasn't for the center, if it wasn't out in this community," Goodman said. "Someday I don't really get up and come but I come and it keeps me from being at home all day sitting at the house looking at the tv all day."

It's why Cabbagestalk wants to keep the doors open.

"It's just so much good stuff that's going on and they don't have to stay at home and feel alone because you can have the companionship of your peers," Cabbagestalk said.

Cabbagestalk says that to continue operating the Shiloh Community Center, she needs a minimum of 25 members. While she has that now, she's hoping to get back up to pre-pandemic numbers and will need more volunteers as she works toward that goal.