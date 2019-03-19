KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate four suspects in a shooting incident.

One victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound during the shooting at an East Camden motel.

That victim, along with a witness at the scene, said the incident was a "drug deal that went bad." Illegal drugs were also found in the victim's car.

Deputies do not believe this was a random shooting, and are looking for the suspects involved. Four black males reportedly fled from the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 803-425-1512.