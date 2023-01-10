x
One wounded in shooting at apartments on Blossom Street

A male victim was shot in the upper body and transported to the hospital, according to police.
Credit: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia. 

While details are limited, police say the shooting happened at Cross Hill Apartments in the 4400 block of Blossom Street in Columbia.

A male victim was shot in the upper body and transported to the hospital, according to police.

Police say they are working to gather information. 

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

