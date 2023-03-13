Police investigating shooting at Frankie's Fun Park

A female victim was injured in her lower body, according to police and the shooter left the scene.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person has been injured in a shooting at Frankie's Fun p[ark on Monday evening, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened Frankie’s Fun Park on Parkridge Drive around 9:15 p.m.

A female victim was injured in her lower body, according to police, who also said the suspected shooter left after incident. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance and questioning witnesses.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: