NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Newberry County.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene around 1 a.m on Tuesday, October 12.

The sheriff's office says the incident took place in the parking lot and not inside the building. At this time, the investigating is ongoing and the name of the deceased will be released once their family is notified.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, as of around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning the scene was still active. Sheriff Foster said he will be releasing more details as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Will we continue to provide updates as more information is released.