SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting early Monday that left three people wounded.

Investigators say the shooting was just in front of the Palmetto Tire & Auto off of Wesmark Boulevard in the city of Sumter.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with more details as they are released.