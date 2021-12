The shooting happened around 6:30pm on Crofton Way say deputies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man is dead after a shooting in the northeast part of the city.

According to the Richland County Sheriffs Department, deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30pm Thursday night. for a shots fired call.

When deputies arrived they found a man outside of a home who had been shot.

He was rushed to a local hospital but died of his injuries.