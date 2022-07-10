Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz shared more details in a statement, clarifying that no suspects have been placed in custody yet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults -- one male, one female -- were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters.

They were transported to a hospital and Toledo police said they are expected to recover.

Toledo police said two people in custody and two outstanding are "possibly" connected to the shooting.

A black Dodge Charger was seen being towed from the Woodruff Village Apartments in west Toledo, where the arrests were made.

More than 12 gunshots were heard at the southwest corner stadium near the main entrance during the game and people in the stands were seen fleeing. Several bullet casings were seen scattered on the ground behind the field house.

"No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic," Peters said in a statement Friday night.

The first gunshot was heard at about 9:30 p.m. during the fourth quarter with 6:51 left on the clock.

The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School was paused, with Central Catholic winning 46-16. A Whitmer coach told WTOL 11 the teams do not plan to finish the game

Peters' full statement on the incident Friday night can be read below:

An act of violence occurred outside the stadium at tonight's football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer. At this time, we know that three people were shot, including two adults and one Whitmer student and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic. The Whitmer Athletic policy of wanding and screening all guests was enforced and the WLS pre-established safety plan was initiated immediately. We will update as further information becomes available.

Central Catholic High School's Head of School, Kevin Parkins, said junior varsity and freshman football games for Saturday are canceled in a video statement Friday night.

Parkins said the Central Catholic student body will gather on Tuesday to "talk to them, support them, but also pray."

"This is an opportunity too, as parents, guardians, for you to also engage your child in a conversation," Parkins said.

He also encouraged parents and guardians to reach out to Central Catholic administration and counselors over the weekend while discussing the incident with their children.

This was the scene at the Central Catholic-Whitmer game when shots were fired outside the stadium. We've confirmed that 3 people have been shot. Conditions are still unknown. A really scary scene. pic.twitter.com/gjBpcacz9a — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) October 8, 2022

#BREAKING The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot. Stay with @WTOL11Toledo for updates. @JordanStrack pic.twitter.com/wUM0AqFuPG — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) October 8, 2022

Toledo Mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz, shared more details in a statement Saturday afternoon. According to the post, all three victims are expected to make a full recovery, and only sustained minor injuries. Additionally, no suspects are currently in custody in relation to the shooting, however, surveillance footage has been helpful in the ongoing investigation.

"We are thankful that no one was seriously injured," Mayor Wade concluded. "but we will not rest until those involved are brought to justice -- and events like this never happen again."

Last night was a terrible and traumatic event. Thankfully what can be said about what happened at the Whitmer / Central... Posted by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Saturday, October 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

