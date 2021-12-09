Shoppers concerned after woman charged with attempted murder after Costco shooting

The shooting happened in broad daylight at the Harbison store on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Costco near Harbison on Wednesday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, 30-year-old Vashni Harris was firing shots at a man the deputies say she knew.

Eye-witness Britany Mincey says it happened in the Costco parking lot on Piney Grove Road in Columbia's Harbison area.

"Some female came over from the gas station and started shooting at some dude that ran across the street at Costco's," said Mincey.

She went on to say, "I didn't know what she was doing, I just thought they had an altercation."

The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of shots fired around 2pm on December 8th. Mincey says she heard the shots and left her hotel room to see what was happening.

"I seen her walk across from the gas station to here. I came out my room, I asked her if she's alright and she said yeah, we stood across the street and watched and I all I seen was her pull out a gun and start shooting."

Deputies say a woman fired multiple shots at a man after a dispute.

According to authorities the duo knew each other.

Shoppers say crimes like this make them uneasy, especially during the holidays.

Shopper Ashley Lyons says, "It's just shocking to hear of crimes of that caliber happening here in the Midlands."

She went on to say, "Just terror. It's really just scary, it's terrifying you never know what could happen at any minute."

"Especially this time of year, it's a little shocking."

While Hannah Shull, another shopper says instead of concern, people need to be better aware of what's happening around them.

"For me personally, I am not very concerned about it," said Shull.