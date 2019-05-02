ROCK HILL, S.C. — One Rock Hill man is proving a little shopping trip isn't always bad news for your bank account.

He was running some errands for his mom when he told the clerk to throw in a couple Quick$250! tickets.

"Give me two of those," he told the clerk.

The win was a slow discover thanks to some inconvenient finger placement. First it looked like $25, then $25,000 and finally the $125,000 win was revealed in all its glory!

He plans to spend his scratch-off wins on a few bills, as well as a truck he's always had his eye on.

One top prize of $125,000 remains in the $5 instant ticket Quick$250! game.