17-year-old charged with murder of Columbia 16-year-old

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend.

Officers announced Tuesday afternoon that a 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby.

Officers say they were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.

When they arrived they found the victim who'd been hit in the upper body by gunfire. Mosby was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.