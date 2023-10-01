Columbia short term rentals could soon be required to have a business lisence and a local property manager

City of Columbia is working on a proposed ordinance that would require short term rentals to have a business lisence and a property manager for out-of-town owners.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A heated discussion over what to do with short-term rentals took place during a Columbia City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Some people have complained the homes in their neighborhood can essentially become hotels. However, supporters of the rentals say any new laws would stifle a new type of business operating in the city.

Council members spent time debating a plan to put a limit on the amount of short-term rental homes allowed in residential areas and require business permits for each short-term rental property owned.

The proposal would also require out-of-state property owners to have a local property manager within a 45-mile radius of the rental property.

David Massey also feels passionate about the issue. He lives in the Heathwood neighborhood and says the house next door is listed on Airbnb. He found out after finding bags of trash around his neighbor's yard after a party was thrown.

"Our problem is we do not believe this non-owner occupied out-of-state investors should be able to buy out properties in our neighborhood," Massey stated.

While the debate for short-term rentals went on, the death of Councilman Joe Taylor still weighed heavy on people's hearts and minds. Massey believed the short-term rental topic should have been put on pause after the loss of his representative.

"We would ask that the city refrains from voting on this until our neighborhoods get our voice back," Massey said.

Councilman Howard Duvall says discussions will continue to try to work towards amendments to the current proposed ordinance.

Although no decisions were made in this meeting, if the proposed ordinance is fixed and worded the way Mayor Rickenmann and council members agree, it could be up for a council vote in the near future.

"I would say that it's probably going to be February before we can revisit with some changes," Duvall explained.