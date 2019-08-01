A shooting in Newberry County ended with the death of a 58-year-old man, and now law enforcement are looking for the person responsible.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Sterling Andrea Winn of Irmo, was found with a gunshot wound to the back at All Auto on Glenn Street around 1:33 p.m. Monday.

The Newberry County Coroner's Office says Winn died from a large amount of blood loss.

A 26-year-old, Tyleek Tywon Goudelock, was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. He was charged with misprision of felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana second offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in proximity to park and possession of a controlled substance.

However, law enforcement say they are still looking for the "person who committed this crime," along with a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.