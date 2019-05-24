ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A home covered in bullet holes led to an investigation in Orangeburg County, as well as a search for a certain car.

It was around 4 a.m. May 19 when a woman heard what she thought was someone knocking on the door of her King's Road home. It turns out the noise was actually bullets hitting her home.

She then called deputies, saying someone was shooting at her house. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found 13 casings on the roadway. Those casings came from a 40 caliber gun.

Five people, including two juveniles, were in their beds inside the home at the time. However, no one was injured.

Now, deputies are looking for a car seen near the house during the shooting. It is believed the people inside may have important information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.